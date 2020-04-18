After Haircut from Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Trims His Beard to Start New Challenge

A few days after getting a haircut from wife Anushka Sharma, cricketer Virat Kohli has trimmed a part of his trademark beard to start the ‘Trim at Home’ challenge.

Kohli posted an Instagram video of him trimming his beard and in the caption said, “While we’re all indoors, it’s extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look. Now I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge and post your new look!” he said.

Actor Arjun Kapoor posted a fun comment, saying that their hair stylist Aalim Hakim will be out of work. “Aalim s job s in trouble… @aalimhakim,” he said.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who played with Kohli in the latter’s initial years in his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore, gave a cheeky reply to the post. “Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?” Pietersen said.

Kohli was one of the players that Pietersen had chatted with live on Instagram recently as the coronavirus pandemic put cricket action on halt and confined all players and commentators to their homes.

Kohli said in the chat that Test cricket has made him a better person. “Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, I have said it five times,” Kohli said when Pietersen asked him to choose his favourite format.

“For me, it is the representation of life. You got to keep going when u don’t score runs, you go back in your hotel room and again get ready the next day. It is life. It has made me a better person,” added the 31-year old, rated as the best modern-day batsman across all three formats.

