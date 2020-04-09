After Pushpa, makers of Icon release a new poster on Allu Arjun’s birthday | Bollywood Life

Allu Arjun turned a year older yesterday. Fans went crazy on Twitter trending #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun. We got to see the first look of Allu Arjun from Pushpa, his film with Sukumar. It was treat for all fans of the actor. His intense grunge look had fan girls swooning. The celebrations doubled for all fans of Allu Arjun as the makers of Icon also wished him with a new poster. People were wondering what is the status of the film. There were rumours of it being shelved. The makers unveiled an edgy poster of Allu Arjun riding a bike on his birthday. This proves that the project is very much on. In the poster, we can see Allu Arjun riding a bullet bike with a tagline, Kanabaduta Ledu. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – First look of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa out, Bollywood shares supermoon pics

It seems work will start on Icon as soon as he wraps up the shoot of Sukumar’s Pushpa. He is working with Rashmika Mandanna in the film. Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday with his immediate family. Sneha Reddy shared pictures where we could see him cutting a cake and spending time with the kids. Arha and Ayaan made hand-made cards for him. Stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Sirish wished him with throwback pictures. Also Read – Chiranjeevi wishes Allu Arjun with this adorable throwback picture; kids Ayaan and Arha make a handmade card

The film Icon is being bankrolled by producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. They have done films before like Arya, Parugu and Yevadu. Venu Sriram will be directing the movie. All Arjun also made news for donating Rs 1.25 crore to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi have also donated generous amounts for the same. Also Read – Pushpa First Look: Allu Arjun looks grungy and intense in the poster

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.