After Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla Might Enter Naagin 4

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles. With Jasmin Bhasin‘s exit from the show, as Nayantara, Naagin 4 is one of Colors TV‘s most popular show starringandin lead roles. With‘s exit from the show, as Nayantara, Rashami Desai took her role. As per the show’s story, Nayantara rebirths in a different form played by Rashami and calls herself Shakala. She does this in order to take revenge from Brinda played by Nia.

Now, the latest news suggests that Siddharth Shukla another Bigg Boss 13 contestant might join the star cast of Naagin 4. Rashami has previously worked with Siddharth in Colors TV‘s show Dil Se Dil Tak. Siddharth will be seen playing Rashami’s love interest. In the story, he will be seen playing a snake charmer who will join hands with Shakala to defeat Brinda. He was reportedly supposed to start shooting very soon. But unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting was stopped. But whenever it does resume, Siddharth and Rashami will be seen together on screen again!