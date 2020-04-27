After recovering, Kanika Kapoor offers her plasma for Covid-19 patients | Bollywood Life

Kanika Kapoor today offered her plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, Lucknow officials have said. They also said that she has given her blood sample for testing at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kanika Kapoor gets police notice, Fan asks Hrithik if he is smoking amid lockdown

Just yesterday, Kanika Kapoor took to Instagram to clear the controversies surrounding her. A part of her note read, “I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents 🙂 Every person that I have come In contact with be It in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of COVID 19, In-fact all those tested have been negative. I travelled from the UK to Mumbai on 10th March and was duly screened at the international airport. There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on 18 March) that stated that I needed to quarantine myself.” Also Read – Kanika Kapoor gets police notice to record statement

She added, “I was discharged after 3 negative tests and have since been at home for 21 days. I want to especially thank the doctors and nurses who have so graciously taken care of me during a very emotionally testing time. I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the Reality.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor FINALLY responds to haters; shares her real story — view post

Earlier today, the Lucknow Police pasted a notice at her house, asking her to record her statement. She has been charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC. Deepak Kumar Singh, ACP, Krishna Nagar said that the singer will have to come to the police station and give her written statement. Further action will be taken after this.

Kanika singer was discharged on April 6. Meanwhile, the Coronavirus cases continue to increase in India and have crossed the 28,000 mark. 886 people have died in the country due to COVID-19.

