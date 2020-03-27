After relief to poor, finmin aims rescue package for businesses

The stimulus package will cover tourism, hospitality, retail, civil aviation and automobiles. The final package will be decided as the Centre gets more clarity about the pandemic’s impact on specific sectors, he added. Another person, also requesting anonymity, said the size of the package will also depend on the Centre’s ability to raise additional revenue.

A key consideration for the finance ministry is to prevent a wave of bankruptcies. Many vendors and service providers who fall in the category of operational creditors have been pressing their corporate clients to pay dues by dragging them to bankruptcy tribunals. To give them some relief from this possibility, Sitharaman, earlier this week, had raised the threshold of payment default for invoking the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore. Industry representatives have also asked for specific relief measures for exporters, including exemption from the lockdown to transport goods from warehouses to ports, easier paperwork and interest subsidy.

The government has so far taken a calibrated approach to offering relief by relaxing compliance requirements under various statutes and a welfare package for farmers, workers in the unorganized sector and the poor.

Industry representatives said the Centre should weigh the impact of the unfolding situation as accurately as possible before announcing a stimulus package for optimum result. Sachchidanand Shukla, chief economist, Mahindra Group, said the Centre has tried to assuage concerns of consumers and the common man first, before moving on to businesses.

“We need to know the rate of infection, the impact of the lockdown and the fatalities. If there is a need to double down on the lockdown, it may warrant a greater rescue act for businesses. The welfare package announced by the government and the RBI’s measures are mostly to protect the cash flow of families. The government is expected to address the cash flow and balance sheet issues of India Inc. in some time,” said Shukla.

The finance ministry is also considering a further increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel, as well as a surcharge or cess on income that need not be devolved to states, in order to raise the resources for a fiscal stimulus. In the Finance Bill 2020, the government had kept room for an increase of ₹8 each on petrol and diesel if required. If global crude prices remain benign, excise duty could be raised without consumers feeling the pinch in a market-linked pricing regime.

Industry bodies have asked for a cut in GST rates, similar to the reduction in excise duty during the 2008 financial crisis. They have also sought inclusion of electricity, petroleum products and real estate within GST, and incentives to companies to retain workers, besides tax incentives for investments over the next two months. An urgent bailout package for the aviation and automobile sectors are also among the demands.

