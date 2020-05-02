After Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal opts out of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: reports

If some media reports are anything to go by, actor Kajal Aggarwal has opted out of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya. Kajal, who recently came on board as replacement for Trisha Krishnan, is said to have exited the project for the sake of her Tamil project.

As per Times of India report, Kajal opted out of Acharya to make herself available for one of her upcoming Tamil projects. Since she couldn’t juggle her dates between the projects, she chose to walk out Acharya.

It’s worth mentioning that Trisha, who was originally signed as the leading lady, also recently opted out of the project due to some creative differences. “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” Trisha tweeted. It’s been four years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror thriller Nayaki.

In Acharya, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The project marks their maiden collaboration.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho fame has been roped in to direct the project which will take off later this year.

