After walking out of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Trisha Krishnan calls megastar ‘sweetest legend’ | Bollywood Life

Popular south actress, Trisha Krishnan, who was earlier signed opposite Chiranjeevi in Acharya, walked out from the project citing the reason for creative differences. She confirmed the new and had writtem, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir's film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences, I hope to see you soon in an exciting project." While the actress has opted out from the project that doesn't mean she is not fond of Chiranjeevi. The megastar wished the 96 star on her birthday and she replied with a tweet, which reads, "Thank you to the sweetest legend @KChiruTweets."

Kajal Aggarwal has stepped into the shoes of Trisha Krishnan for the film. Acharya is based on a temple scam and also has a cameo appearance of Ram Charan. It is directed by Koratala Siva, who is known for delivering hits like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage.

Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi will also feature in the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit Lucifer, which will be helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth. Confirming the director’s involvement, Chiranjeevi earlier said, “Yes, I asked Sujeeth to work on this Telugu remake script. But the industry shut down because of the coronavirus at that point.” Lucifer was a political thriller where Mohanlal played a character called Stephen Nedumpally. The movie also featured Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in lead roles. The film grossed Rs 200 crore at the global box office and became the first Malayalam movie to achieve this feat at the ticket windows. Lucifer is the part of the trilogy and the second installment is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

