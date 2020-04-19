Aged care resident tests positive for coronavirus

coronavirus

A 79-year-old woman has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Melaleuca nursing home at East Devonport. The residents and staff of three North-West aged care facilities were all tested following potential exposure from one health care worker who tested positive after working at both the North West Regional and North West Private hospitals and all three homes. COVID-19: The latest updates for Tasmania

Premier Peter Gutwein said it was a “bittersweet” result as although it was only one positive result from about 500 tests completed at the homes, the virus does affect older people more aggressively. The woman has been transferred to the Launceston General Hospital for further treatment. Mr Gutwein said 22 staff at the Melaleuca aged care home are being assessed and will be quarantined if necessary. IN OTHER NEWS:

Respect Aged Care CEO Jason Binder confirmed in a statement on Sunday morning that Coroneagh Park at Penguin and Eliza Purton at Ulverstone were both free of the disease. “Obviously, this is not the time to relax, and I want to assure our residents and their families that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the ongoing safety of our communities at both facilities,” Mr Binder said. “We have taken the lead on actioning extreme precautionary measures to protect our residents against Coronavirus, above those required by Government, and we will continue to aggressively implement any necessary measures to limit our residents’ exposure.”

