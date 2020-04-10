Aged care residents can now access coronavirus hotline

news, local-news,

Richmond health has set up a hotline for aged care residents who feel isolated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The service is free of charge for aged care residents, who will be able to speak to a clinician about their concerns. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Mental health clinician Robyn Habner said the statewide lock down of aged care facilities was amplifying the isolation felt by some residents. “What we have done is set up a hotline service for all aged care facilities across the state that people can ring because there are a lot of people who aren’t having contact with their families now, who are feeling anxious about what has been going on,” she said. “Anyone in the facilities can ring in, just have a chat about how they are going [and] what they might need. “It is for people who are finding the current situation pretty stressful.” IN OTHER NEWS: If after the call residents want to seek further care Richmond Health can organise that. Ms Habner said their residential aged care mental health program, which was funded by Primary Health after the aged care royal commission, is still running despite the lock down. The program is usually involveds clinicians visiting patients at their facilities but has moved to telephone and video calls in the wake of the aged care lock down. “What has happened because of the COVID-19 situation … is that we haven’t been able to go in and see our clients,” Ms Habner said. “We have been talking to people on the phone and some clients have been prepared to do Skype sessions.” She said it would be understandable for more people in aged care facilities to feel vulnerable right now. “I think people would get very anxious about their health and the constant message that they are vulnerable,” Ms Habner said. “It would be pretty understandable that people would be getting more worried and stressed about the possibility of becoming unwell.” Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/a4df72a6-268a-4a2c-8985-03ffeacb6c92.jpg/r1897_842_5616_2943_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg