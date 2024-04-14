Agilix Labs Teams Up with Amazon Web Services to Enhance Educational Technology, Elevating K-12 and Lifelong Learning

OREM, Utah, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Agilix Labs, a pioneer in educational technology, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are excited to announce a partnership that propels educational innovation into the cloud era. This collaboration cements Agilix Labs as an AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS ISV Accelerate Partner, and AWS Marketplace partner, leveraging AWS’s robust cloud solutions to enhance learning experiences for public, private, charter and homeschool K-12 users and lifelong learners.

Agilix Labs utilizes AWS’s expansive cloud services to elevate its platform, delivering scalable, secure, and efficient educational tools. This partnership aims to broaden the reach of Agilix Labs’ transformative technologies, fostering improved learning outcomes and operational excellence within educational institutions and public sector organizations.

Curt Allen, CEO of Agilix Labs, emphasized, “Partnering with AWS turbocharges our mission to empower educators and learners. This alliance not only advances our technological capabilities but also expands our reach, ensuring our solutions are more accessible and impactful.”

The collaboration with AWS underscores Agilix Labs’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of the public sector. As an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner, Agilix Labs gains access to co-selling opportunities and marketing support, enhancing its ability to serve its clientele. Moreover, as an AWS Marketplace partner, customers can easily discover and subscribe to Agilix Labs’ services, streamlining the procurement process.

Agilix Labs is committed to leveraging AWS technology to continually refine its offerings, ensuring its solutions meet the evolving needs of its clients in the education sector and beyond.

Prospective VARs, partners or schools who are interested in learning more about Agilix solutions may contact the company at sales@agilix.com to schedule a meeting online, or in person, at the ASU+GSV Education Summit in San Diego this week (Monday, April 15th through Wednesday, April 17th at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, or by visiting www.Agilix.com/AWS.

About Agilix Labs

Agilix Labs is at the forefront of developing educational technology solutions that enhance learning experiences for all ages. By focusing on innovation and user-friendly design, Agilix Labs aims to transform the way educators teach and learners absorb information, making education more accessible and effective.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a broad set of global cloud-based products including compute, storage, databases, analytics, networking, mobile, developer tools, management tools, IoT, security, and enterprise applications. AWS services help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications.

