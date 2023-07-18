Agiloft Continues to Set the Standard for Enterprise-Class CLM Security With ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (E) Certification

Latest ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (E) certification recognizes Agiloft’s ongoing commitment to enterprise-class security for CLM platform, infrastructure, and organization.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Agiloft today announced it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification for the security and access controls that protect its award winning, no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform and users. The certification confirms Agiloft’s security management protocols and access controls continue to follow industry best practices and meet today’s highest international security standards, providing further recognition of Agiloft’s enterprise-class CLM security and 100% commitment to protecting customer data at all levels.

ISO 27001:2013 is the global information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Agiloft’s certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body, on successful completion of a formal audit process, which ensured that the security of all the data and information held within Agiloft’s CLM is properly maintained and access to that data is controlled in all areas of a user’s organization.

“Government agencies and major corporations around the world depend on Agiloft to keep their data safe,” said Noe Ramos, Agiloft’s Vice President of Operations, Center of Excellence, and IT & Security. “Compliance with the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (E) standard reaffirms our commitment to ensuring our customers’ data is fully protected and secure. Our team works tirelessly to make sure that never changes, and we continue to ensure that every part of Agiloft’s platform, infrastructure, and wider organization implements the security practices necessary to provide enterprise-class security to our customers.”

Agiloft’s CLM allows legal, procurement, and sales departments to take back control of their contract management processes by automating operations, reducing risk, cutting costs, and driving revenue. Agiloft is changing how those teams work—for the better—by taking a fundamentally different approach to contract management, one that offers adaptability, quick deployment, a customer-designed approach, AI and automation capabilities, scalability, and more without compromising on security or access control.

Learn why some of the world’s largest organizations trust Agiloft’s contract management software and support here.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, and the only CLM provider to offer a money-back guarantee on their software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft’s adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft’s CLM software leverages AI in a pragmatic manner to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

