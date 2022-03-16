Agorapulse Launches Game-Changing Feature for Measuring the Business Impact of Social Media

PARIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Agorapulse, a leading social media management platform, announced today the launch of a game-changing new feature for communicating the business impact of social media, a first in the industry. The announcement was made by Emeric Ernoult, Founder and CEO of Agorapulse, during a keynote speech at Social Media Marketing World in San Diego, California.

Agorapulse’s new feature gives digital marketers and agencies the ability to prove the business impact of social media including sales, leads, and visitor behavior. This information is critically important for marketers, their clients, and brands because it allows them to know exactly which content, platforms, and strategies have the best ROI so they can make data-driven decisions. Until now, gathering this data has involved wrestling with Google Analytics, managing multiple spreadsheets, and keeping track of hundreds of UTMs.

Automated UTMs and easy-to-read reports make it easy to share a cohesive social media success story with stakeholders – without being a Google Analytics expert. Gone are the days when putting a number on the value of a company’s social media efforts was impossible. This new feature proves—once and for all—the value social media brings to a company’s bottom line.

“Being able to prove the ROI of social media means more than counting likes and comments,” said Emeric Ernoult, Founder and CEO of Agorapulse. “Social media leaders can now draw a clear line between their efforts and the revenue they generate. That means bigger budgets, more team members, and a seat at the table when strategic plans are made.”

About Agorapulse

Connection is at the center of the human experience. In ancient Greece, those connections took place in public spaces, or agora, and our name celebrates the importance these gathering places play in our lives. Today, social media platforms serve as a modern-day village square, where people from all over the world go to shop, find love, create art, and meet others that share their passions. These millions of interactions each day form the beating heart of our modern lives, the pulse that binds us all together. To make the most of these moments, social media professionals rely on Agorapulse, a powerful social media management platform that makes it easy to post, listen, and engage so they can focus on what they love: turning everyday interactions into meaningful connections.

