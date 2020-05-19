Agriculture sector to ‘bear the brunt’ of escalating trade tensions

US Studies Centre Non-Resident Fellow James Brown says the agriculture industry is likely where the “brunt of the retaliation will be found” as trade tensions between Australia and China escalate.

China is set to impose an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley exports after it accused producers of dumping barley into its market below value.

Mr Brown told Sky News trade tensions were clearly escalating and Australia’s agriculture industry was paying the price.

“Clearly there are deepening tensions between Australia and China and the fact that our ministers can’t get meetings, our prime minister can’t get phone calls, that shows the tension that there is in the relationship at the moment,” he said.

He said the move by China has highlighted a “deep divide” among Australians.

“If you talk to the finance community in Sydney they see this as a logical outflow of the US-China trade deal – if you talk to Canberra this is very much retaliation for Australia standing up and being counted and pushing for this inquiry into the origins of coronavirus,” he said.

“It’s really laying bare some of the difficulties in Australia formulating a response to this when we can’t even really agree on what’s motivating it.”

