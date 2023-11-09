AI and ML Integration Accelerate Cloud Collaboration Market Growth Amid Automation Trends

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Cloud Collaboration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global cloud collaboration market has achieved remarkable growth, reaching a size of US$ 42.9 Billion in 2022. Projections from industry analysts suggest that this upward trajectory will continue, with the market poised to reach US$ 81.1 Billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.77% during the period from 2023 to 2028.
Cloud Collaboration: Transforming Work Dynamics
Cloud collaboration refers to a communication system that enables users to collaborate on documents and data in real-time. This technology facilitates remote teams in sharing, editing, commenting, and collaborating on various documents and files. It offers solutions such as enterprise social collaboration, document management systems, unified communication and collaboration, and more.
Cloud collaboration enhances access to large files, provides real-time updates and data access, streamlines workflows, reduces investments, and improves organizational communication and participation. Consequently, cloud collaboration services find widespread applications across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecommunications, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).
Key Trends Driving Cloud Collaboration Market Growth
Several key trends are shaping the cloud collaboration market:
- Rise in Information Technology (IT) Industry: The global IT industry’s substantial growth, coupled with increasing automation trends, is contributing to market expansion. Cloud collaboration solutions offer agility and enable seamless data sharing among remote users, supporting market growth.
- Integration of AI and ML: The integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is enhancing communication and collaboration between teams, further fueling market growth.
- Work from Home (WFH) Trend: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cloud-based collaboration tools due to remote work and lockdown measures. Video conferencing and team meeting solutions are being widely adopted for effective communication.
- Unified Communication Solutions: The adoption of unified communication and collaboration solutions is driving productivity, efficiency, and innovation in virtual teams, positively impacting market growth.
- SME Adoption: Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly demanding cloud collaboration solutions, contributing to market expansion.
- Research and Development (R&D) Activities: Ongoing R&D activities in the industry are anticipated to drive further market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
The report provides detailed segmentation of the global cloud collaboration market:
Breakup by Solution:
- Unified Communication and Collaboration
- Enterprise Social Collaboration
- Project and Team Management
- Document Management System
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government and Public Sectors
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the cloud collaboration market include Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, and others. These companies are driving innovation and shaping the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
The report addresses crucial questions about the global cloud collaboration market:
- How large is the global cloud collaboration market?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global cloud collaboration market during 2023-2028?
- What are the key drivers of the global cloud collaboration market?
- What impact has COVID-19 had on the global cloud collaboration market?
- How is the global cloud collaboration market segmented based on solutions and industries?
- Which regions are key markets for cloud collaboration?
- Who are the major players in the global cloud collaboration market?
