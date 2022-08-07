Latest News
AI art tool DALL-E 2 adds ‘black’ or ‘female’ to some image prompts
August 7, 2022

Researchers experimenting with OpenAI’s text-to-image tool, DALL-E 2, noticed that it seems to covertly be adding words such as “black” and “female” to image prompts, seemingly in an effort to diversify its output

22 July 2022

By Matthew Sparkes

DALL-E 2 is a text-to-image generating artificial intelligence

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Artificial intelligence firm OpenAI seems to be covertly modifying requests to DALL-E 2, its advanced text-to-image AI, in an attempt to make it appear that the model is less racially and gender biased. Users have discovered that keywords such as “black” or “female” are being added to the prompts given to the AI, without their knowledge.

It is well known that AIs can inherit human prejudices through training on biased data sets, often gathered by hoovering up data from the internet. For …

