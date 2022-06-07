AI beats a thousand of the world’s best human crossword solvers

Latest News
Technology
27 May 2022
AI has beaten more than a thousand of the best human crossword solvers at a prestigious competition and can complete The New York Times crossword more than 80 per cent of the time.
Dan Klein at the University of California, Berkeley, and his colleagues created a two-part AI model called the Berkeley Crossword Solver as a collaborative project during the covid-19 lockdown.
One component analysed individual crossword clues and created a range of solutions that could …
