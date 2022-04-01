AI can create a computer inside itself to run another AI or play Pong
An artificial intelligence trained to mimic the logic circuits of an ordinary computer can run code within itself, potentially speeding up certain calculations
30 March 2022
An artificial intelligence that mimics the operation of a standard computer within its neural network could speed up certain calculations. Researchers have used it to put an AI inside an AI and play Pong.
If you want a computer to do something, you have to write code that manipulates bits of data. But if you code an AI-driven neural network, you have to train it with feedback before it can do anything. For instance, a neural network can distinguish between photos of cats and …