AI can erase tattoos from photos to help face recognition systems

Tattoos can hinder face recognition software, but deep learning algorithms can be trained to remove them, which reduces the rate of errors

A photo of the rapper Lil Peep before and after tattoo removal by an AI Europapress, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Artificial intelligence can accurately remove tattoos from photos of people’s faces – potentially helping face recognition systems, which can be flummoxed by such tattoos, work accurately.

In previous research, Mathias Ibsen at Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences in Germany and his colleagues had identified that face painting and tattoos can impair the performance of face recognition systems. They do this by altering what a computer vision model expects to see in key areas around features …