AI can tell which buildings are energy efficient from the outside

4 October 2022
Artificial intelligence can determine whether a building is energy efficient by analysing existing data. The technology could be used to get a broad picture of the energy efficiency of buildings in different countries.
Kevin Mayer at Stanford University in California and his colleagues trained and tested an AI on remote-sensing and public data for almost 40,000 buildings in the UK. This included Google Street View images, aerial images and satellite-based measurements of building heat loss, …