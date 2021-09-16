AI carpenter can design recreations of furniture from a few photos

The algorithm’s reconstruction of a wooden stool University of Washington

If you’ve ever seen a piece of wooden furniture that you wanted to recreate , you’re in luck.

James Noeckel at the University of Washington in Seattle and his colleagues have created an algorithm that turns photos of wooden objects into a 3D model that is detailed enough for a skilled carpenter to replicate.

A common problem with algorithms designed to reverse engineer a 3D object like a piece of furniture is that if there isn’t enough data, the software will produce a …