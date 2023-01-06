 Posted in Latest News

AI chatbots could hit a ceiling after 2026 as training data runs dry

 January 6, 2023

The stock of language data that artificial intelligences like ChatGPT train on could run out by 2026, because AIs consume it faster than we produce it

Technology



6 January 2023

By Chris Stokel-Walker

AI chatbots like ChatGPT might not be able to get too much better if there is a shortage of new high-quality training data

Ascannio/Alamy

The supply of high-quality language data used to train machine-learning artificial intelligence models may run out in three years, leading AI advancement to stagnate.

Machine learning powers AI programs like text-prompted image generator Midjourney and OpenAI’s chat-based text generator ChatGPT. Such models train on vast reams of human-created data from the internet to learn, for instance, when asked to draw a banana that it should be …

