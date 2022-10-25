AI climate negotiators can debate 100 years worth of policy in seconds

A simulation consisting of 27 AIs representing different regions in climate negotiations is part of a competition to find out which policies and incentives could have the best chances of success

Climate negotiations are never easy Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

AIs representing different parts of the world can hammer out a hundred years’ worth of climate negotiations in just a few seconds. The simulation is part of a competition launched last month to help find out which policies could have the best chances of success on the international stage.

With time running short for countries to agree on how to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the AI for Global Climate Cooperation – a collaboration consisting of researchers from the Mila – Quebec AI Institute …