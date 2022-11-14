 Posted in Latest News

AI-designed invisibility cloak could hide small communication devies

 November 14, 2022  Leave a Comment on AI-designed invisibility cloak could hide small communication devies

Artificial intelligence has helped design an invisibility cloak. The cloak could hide communication devices from detectors that use microwaves or infrared light

Technology



10 November 2022

By Karmela Padavic-Callaghan

Invisibility cloaks work by manipulating light

Xinhua / Alamy Stock Photo

An AI-designed invisibility cloak should be able to hide objects from infrared light or microwaves and be made from readily available materials. The device, which is currently being built, could eventually be used to hide antennas and similar communication devices from detectors.

Two decades ago, the invention of metamaterials took invisibility cloaks from fiction to laboratories. We see objects because light bounces off them and into our eyes. Metamaterial cloaks hide objects by manipulating that light to make it appear to be coming from …

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *