AI-generated deepfake faces could help protect privacy on social media

Algorithms that generate fake faces could be used to change people’s appearance in photos they don’t want to be shared

The AI tool can alter each face in a group photo depending on who is viewing it Umur Ciftci / Binghamton University

Social media users could use a face-generating artificial intelligence system to hide their identity in other people’s photos.

Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram let users decide whether they are tagged in photos. However, there is no way to stop other users sharing those photos, which is a problem – especially given the increasing power of facial recognition AI technology, which can search the web for photos of any individual.

“Even if you untag …