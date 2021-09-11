AI-generated tongue could make game characters look more realistic

Virtual tongues generated by AI Ploumpis S. et al

Artificial intelligence can be used to generate a 3D model of the human tongue from a single photograph of a subject’s face. The technique could lead to more realistic 3D avatars in virtual reality and computer games.

Techniques to create a 3D model of the human head from a single image have been demonstrated before but the research has historically ignored the tongue despite it having a large impact on appearance, says Stylianos Ploumpis at Imperial College London.

“The avatar is not just the face, …