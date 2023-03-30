AI generates virtual 3D cities that extend infinitely in any direction

The InfiniCity AI can create virtual cities that stretch out in all directions

Chieh Hubert Lin et al.

An artificial intelligence called InfiniCity can build virtual cities that extend in all directions seemingly without end. It could lead to virtual reality worlds that millions of people can interact in or be used for training driverless cars how to cope with new surroundings.

Creating detailed three-dimensional environments can be an intensive process. Making ones that represent the real world requires collecting a huge amount of real-world data, for example by Google’s Street View cars. Producing them without …

