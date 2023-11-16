AI Has Made Every Decision for a Family Traveling the World for Six Months — And They're Still Going

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GuideGeek , a free AI travel assistant from leading travel publisher Matador Network, has made every decision for Michael Motamedi and his family as they have traveled the world for the past six months. At the recommendation of the AI, the family has spent a month each in Morocco, Barcelona, France, Montenegro and Dubai since June 1, 2023.

The trip, which is being chronicled for an original web series called “ No Fixed Address ,” is set to continue through June 1, 2024. Motamedi, his wife and producer Vanessa Salas and their two-year-old daughter, began traveling full-time about a year and a half ago.

“My hope going into this experiment was that by using AI to spend less time researching and planning, we could form deeper connections with the places we visit and the people who live there,” says Motamedi whose following has swelled to 360,000 TikTok followers along his AI-led journey. “And that’s exactly what has happened.”

The AI has led Motamedi to experiences such as the best rooftops in Barcelona , tasting wine aged under the sea and traditional prosciutto in Montenegro , and a traditional tannery in Fez that uses pigeon excrement in its leather-making process. Motamedi, a trained chef, has also made many friends along the family’s journey, including chefs at restaurants recommended by GuideGeek who he now stays in touch with regularly.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t have chosen to go to some of these countries or to do a lot of the activities GuideGeek has recommended for us, but I’m so glad we did,” says Motamedi. “AI is such a great tool for breaking out of your comfort zone and finding something new and unexpected.”

GuideGeek, which users can easily access through WhatsApp and Instagram , is also very adept at providing instant travel information that fits a specific need in the moment. For instance, Motamedi and Salas use GuideGeek to find playgrounds and kid-friendly activities for their daughter.

“GuideGeek is really valuable to parents like Michael and Vanessa because recommendations you might find on Google aren’t necessarily geared toward a two-year-old,” says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. “GuideGeek seamlessly factors into its suggestions any specific needs or preferences you give it, such as disabilities, dietary restrictions and so much more.”

A recent survey of 1200 travelers conducted by Matador Network found that 1 in 4 say they will use AI this holiday season to plan and assist with their travel. Motamedi plans to ask GuideGeek to keep sending the family east, but doesn’t know yet where the AI will send them for Christmas or the first half of 2024.

“I’m even more excited for the second half of our trip than the first,” says Motamedi. “I feel like we’ve really figured out how to use this technology to unlock meaningful connections and experiences we never would have found otherwise.”

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world’s No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers. With more than 14 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 180 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and Gas Station TV and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. matadornetwork.com

