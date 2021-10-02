AI is helping US Air Force to decide which targets to strike

A US MQ-9 Reaper military drone U.S. Department of Defense Archive/Alamy

The US military has started using AI to guide its air strikes, according to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall.

Speaking at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on 20 September, Kendall said that the US Air Force (USAF) had recently “deployed AI algorithms for the first time to a live operational kill chain”. He didn’t give details of the strike, such as whether it was by a drone or piloted aircraft, or if there were civilian casualties. …