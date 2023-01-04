AI legal assistant will help defendant fight a speeding case in court

In February, an AI from DoNotPay is set to tell a defendant exactly what to say and when during an entire court case. It is likely to be the first ever case defended by an artificial intelligence

A court case involving a speeding charge will soon be defended will the help of an artificial intelligence Simon Turner/Alamy Stock Photo

An artificial intelligence is set to advise a defendant in court for the first time ever. The AI will run on a smartphone and listen to all speech in the courtroom in February before instructing the defendant on what to say via an earpiece.

The location of the court and the name of the defendant are being kept under wraps by DoNotPay, the company that created the AI. But it is understood …