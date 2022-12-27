AI made it possible to create a picture of almost anything in 2022

The rapid rise of text-to-image generators powered by artificial intelligence has thrilled some people, but left others concerned for the future of art
Artificial intelligence continued to make great strides in a variety of fields in 2022, but perhaps one of the biggest shocks was the emergence of AI models that can generate photorealistic images from a simple text description.
“It was totally unexpected, I would say, at the end of 2021. Unexpectedly mind-blowing,” says Thomas Wolf, co-founder of Hugging Face, a website that allows people to share AI code and data sets.
Before …