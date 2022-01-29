Latest News
AI reads boring terms and conditions documents so you don’t have to
January 29, 2022

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Almost no one reads the long and complicated terms and conditions (T&C) agreements found on websites and apps, but now an artificial intelligence (AI) can pick out the important bits for you.

These legal documents are famously impenetrable – a 2019 study of 500 popular websites found that 99 per cent required a reading age beyond that of the average person in the US.

In an attempt to alleviate this issue, Jason Hong at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania and his colleagues trained a machine …

