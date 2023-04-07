AI speeds up design of new antibodies that could target breast cancer

A visualisation of HER2-positive breast cancer in mice Cultura Creative RF / Alamy Stock Photo

Artificial intelligence could develop unique antibody treatments against some forms of cancer, suggesting we could fast-track the development of new immunotherapies.

Antibodies are proteins found in our bodies that can bind to other proteins on pathogens or cancer cells. Some directly neutralise the threat, while others tag the pathogen or cancer cell so the immune system can locate and attack it.

Some antibodies have been turned into drugs that are used to treat people with some forms of cancer, but at present it …