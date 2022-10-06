AIMS and QINTESS Set to Boost Innovative Solutions with Web3  

The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) has signed a memorandum of agreement with QINTESS to stimulate digital transformation for global clients, facilitate and support the development of innovative solutions in Africa and beyond, leveraging Web3.

Among other things, AIMS and QINTESS will establish an AIMS-QINTESS Exchange Programme. Additionally, both institutions will work together to promote employability and transatlantic networking opportunities for young Africans while serving a large portfolio of global clients.

QINTESS will be able to recruit from a large pool of AIMS graduates for employment opportunities available at QINTESS globally. Through this partnership, AIMS and QINTESS will leverage each other’s experience and expertise to solve problems, innovate, and advance projects that are of mutual benefit and power the digital transformation agenda.

“I am thrilled about our partnership with QINTESS and look forward to the many innovative solutions we will create together and how this partnership will further advance technology in Africa. Especially, I feel happy for the employment opportunities this partnership will bring to our students and alumni,” Lydie Hakizimana, AIMS CEO.

“As a business, we care about relationships such as this. It allows us to learn from the experience of pioneers like AIMS with a pan-African footprint and affords us the opportunity to grow alongside each other. We believe through this partnership, we shall build capacity, tackle complex challenges together and solve problems that will enable the growth within the transatlantic region,” Nana Baffour, CEO, Chairman and Chief Cultural Officer, QINTESS.