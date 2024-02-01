Aiper Hits Play on Music's Biggest Night®, Offering Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaners to VIP Guests at the 66th GRAMMY Awards® Gift Lounge

Aiper tops the charts by gifting Presenters and Performers the brand’s newest line of pool cleaning technology

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrity performances won’t be the only thing making waves at the GRAMMY Awards® this year. Aiper, the global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners, will be showcasing the brand’s newest products from its recently announced Scuba Series at the GRAMMY® Gift Lounge. Performers like Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, and Oliva Rodrigo can expect to receive products from the new line including the Scuba S1 Pro and the award-winning Scuba S1.

“We look forward to being a part of the GRAMMY Gift Lounge for a second year and are honored to share our products with show attendees,” says Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. “With the summer season around the corner, we’re committed to developing innovative products that not only save pool owners time, but money – especially if that time is spent enjoying their pools rather than cleaning them.”

The cleaners in the Scuba Series are designed to maneuver across above-ground or in-ground pools of various shapes, materials, and sizes without assistance. Varying in function, the Scuba Series comes with a variety of cleaning modes, including floor, wall, and waterline. Cordless and hassle-free, the underwater robots rid pools of leaves, hair, dirt, sand, insects, green algae, microorganisms, and other particles using powerful suction technology.

As Aiper’s flagship product and a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree, the Scuba S1 comes with four cleaning modes: floor, wall, and wall + floor as well as a new eco mode for periodic cleaning every 48 hours, ensuring that pools up to 1600 sq. ft. are spotless. With a run time of 2.5 hours, its caterpillar treads provide better traction and superior obstacle traversal, leaving no section of the pool unclean.

The Scuba S1 Pro is designed for slightly larger pools, up to 2,150 sq. ft, and utilizes sensors to maneuver around obstacles. With five cleaning modes, including the world’s first horizontal waterline cleaning mode called WaveLine™ Technology, the Scuba S1 Pro works in combination with Aiper’s first ever app to effortlessly provide pool owners with an unmatched experience.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

ABOUT AIPER

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world’s most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world’s best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023 and 2024, Aiper products have been named CES Innovations Award Honorees.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY.com and RecordingAcademy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on X, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy’s Press Room.

