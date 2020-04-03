Air India shuts bookings for domestic and international flights till 30 April

National carrier Air India has shut its booking window until 30 April for all domestic and international routes and is awaiting a decision after 14 April, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

“We are awaiting a decision post 14 April,” the airline spokesperson said, reported PTI.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines are free to take ticket bookings for any date after 14 April. The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on 25 March.

Meanwhile, Air India’s pilot unions on Friday opposed the 10 per cent cut in employees’ allowances, terming the decision as “unequal” and that goes against the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the companies to ensure that the salaries of the employees are not slashed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Air India pilots wrote to CMD of Air India saying, “By effecting a cut only on allowances, Directors & mgmt executives have deviously exempted themselves from any meaningful austerity cut as their allowances are extremely small. The pay cut on Allowance is unequal¬ acceptable to us.”

Topics