AirAsia unveils cabin crew coronavirus uniform… complete with mask, visor and BOILER SUIT 

AirAsia has unveiled its new cabin crew uniform, which includes a medical mask, protective visor and boiler suit.

Passengers will be attended to by stewards clad head to toe in personal protective equipment.

The airline says it will help customers and staff stay safe in the air during the coronavirus pandemic.

To make the new outfits, AirAsia enlisted the help of Los Angeles-based designer Puey Quinones (pictured right)

The firm grounded nearly all of its planes in March because of the coronavirus crisis and is only carrying out repatriation flights at present.

It is set to restart some domestic flights from April 29.

Flights will start again in Malaysia, followed by Thailand on May 1, India on May 4, Indonesia on May 7 and the Philippines on May 16, subject to approval from the authorities.

It has not yet announced when long-haul flights to destinations including the UK and other European countries will resume.

To make the new outfits, AirAsia enlisted the help of Los Angeles-based designer Puey Quinones.

He posted the finished product on his Instagram page, saying: ‘AirAsia launches PPEs to protect its cabin crews.

‘Designed by me. Thank you.’

Staff will have to wear the new uniforms on all domestic and international routes.

Sheila Romero, of AirAsia, said: ‘It is a responsibility of each one of us to flatten the curve.

The new uniform is a far cry from the previous skirt and blazer ensemble worn by AirAsia’s female cabin crew members

‘I chose to have PPE material that is approved by the (Philippines) Department of Health to protect our Allstars.

‘At the same time, the PPE is designed to announce that we are proudly AirAsia, and we will rise from this pandemic.

‘I want to boost the morale of our staff when they wear this new uniform.’

She explained the airline wanted the design to be ‘chic and sporty’.

Ms Romero said: ‘The PPE is comfortable because it is not so thick and heavy yet it serves its purpose.

‘I like that it’s chic and sporty-similar to what Formula One race car drivers wear.

‘This fusion of fashion and safety will define the new standards of flying today.’

Many other airlines around the world have either ceased operations entirely or have drastically cut back their flight schedules in response to stringent lockdown measures imposed by countries.

British Airways has suspended all flights from Gatwick and its reduced services at Heathrow now only leave from Terminal 5.

Passengers with existing bookings up to May 31 should complete an online form to receive a voucher valid for 12 months from the original travel date.

Budget airline Jet 2 has suspended all its flights from June 17, while Easyjet was the first UK airline to make the same move last month.

However, Ryanair opted to continue operations, more than 90 per cent of its fleet is grounded.

Virgin Atlantic said on March 16 that it would have reduced its flights by 80 per cent by March 26, and this went up to 85 per cent in April.