Airbnb adds WiFi speed results to rental listings

When “work from home” becomes “work from the Airbnb,” you better hope the rental host has a good WiFi setup.

Now, with a new change to Airbnb’s listings, you no longer have to hope — you’ll know exactly what type of internet connection you’ll be dealing with.

On Thursday, Airbnb announced plans to include a new section on its rental listings that will show WiFi speed and quality — before you book.

Hosts can now fill out a WiFi speed check available in the app. Airbnb is using M-Lab’s download and upload speed checker, which tests the connection through the host’s mobile device. The new feature will begin rolling out in U.S. locations before going global a few weeks later.

WiFi info added by hosts will show up on the Airbnb app as part of the rental description for browsing guests.

WiFi info is now available in the Airbnb app.

Credit: Airbnb

Previously, hosts could manually post speed test screenshots showing upload and download speeds for their listing’s network. But not every listing offered this information and that’ll continue even with the built-in feature. For guests, especially those working remotely while traveling or living away from home, the change is a boon since checking on internet strength has been an extra hassle and factor in selecting and booking a stay.

Airbnb’s new WiFi check will spell out how fast (or slow) a connection is, but if you want to better understand what the numbers for download and upload speed, and latency mean, here’s a primer.

SEE ALSO: Airbnb’s party crackdown has blocked more than 100,000 bookings



Our next Airbnb feature request? Information about outlets, nearby public stations, or home set-ups for electric vehicle charging.