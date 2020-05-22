Jimmys Post

Airbus A320 with 107 people aboard crashes in residential area of Karachi in Pakistan 

A passenger plane carrying more than 100 people has crashed in the southern city of Karachi.

Photos on national television show plumes of billowing smoke after the Pakistan International Airlines plane smashed into the residential area.

Pakistan’s aviation authority Abdul Sattar Khokhar said: ‘We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members.’

More photos have emerged from residents showing rubble and debris strewn across the area. 

Images shown on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area

The Airbus had been flying from Lahor to Jinnah before it went down in the Model Colony area as it began its final approach to land at Karachi airport.

Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport. 

The crash comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume. 

A burning car can be seen in the aftermath of the crash

The crash comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume

Billowing smoke can be seen amid rubble in photos shared on social media

It is believed 99 passengers and eight crew were on board the flight (file photo)

