AirPods who? Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale.

SAVE $20.99: As of April 15, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are on sale at Walmart for just $179 — that’s just over 10% off their suggested retail price of $199.99.

Samsung’s answer to the AirPods Pro have always been cheaper than their $249 Apple rivals, but thanks to Walmart, right now they’re even more so.

Normally $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale at the big box store for 11% off as of April 15; you can grab a pair in your choice of three metallic hues (Phantom Black, a purply Phantom Violet, or Phantom Silver) for only $179. That’s $10 cheaper than their current list prices at Amazon and Best Buy *and* just under $2 away from their best-ever deal. (The Phantom Black ones randomly dropped to $177.51 on Amazon for one day in February, according to data on the price-tracking site camelcamelcamel — otherwise, they’ve hovered around their MSRP since debuting in mid-January.)

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s follow-up to the mid-2020 Galaxy Buds Live, a pair of Mashable’s Choice Award-winning earbuds with a distinctive (read: meme-able) legume-shaped design. Mashable tech reporter Alex Perry took both buds for a test drive and ultimately concluded that while the Buds Pro are decidedly “less fun” than those beany bois, “a more comfortable in-ear fit and more effective noise cancellation” makes them the clear winner in his book. (Here’s his full review.)

Do note that Samsung’s companion app for the Galaxy Buds Pro is only available for Android — i.e., you won’t be able to play around with their settings if you’ve got an iPhone. Team Apple is probably better off with those aforementioned AirPods, TBH.

