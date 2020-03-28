Airtel accelerating rollouts, advancing investments to ensureconnectivity, says CEO Gopal Vittal

Airtel is taking a number of measures including accelerating its roll out plans, upgrading quality of service where possible and advancing investments to keep its telecom network running.

In a message to customers, Gopal Vittal, CEO, Airtel said, “At Airtel, we are doing everything we can to keep our employees and partners safe. This is so that they can work to keep you, your businesses and families connected. We know there is a great responsibility on us, as connectivity providers, to do what it takes to make sure everything works at this time of stress.”

All Airtel mobile, WiFi and TV services can be bought/recharged online through its App (Search : Airtel Thanks App on Playstore/Appstore) as well as our website www.airtel.in.

“We understand that your network needs would evolve during this difficult time, as you work from home. We have taken several measures to improve your experience – from accelerating our roll outs, upgrading quality of service where possible and advancing our investments to meet your requirements,” Vittal said.

Airtel has not only stepped up sanitation and provided masks to all its field force but are also taking proactive precautionary quarantine measures, as and where required.

“We have built a full-fledged contingency plan to deal with any event, including, if it comes to it, quarantining any of our critical Network Operating Centres, Call Centres. We have enabled each of these locations to operate in a distributed as well as virtual way. Every team has also been broken into two so that we can reduce the number of people on a site in order to make the workplace safer, and in turn continue to serve your network needs,” Vittal said.