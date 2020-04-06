Airtel and Bharti AXA are Offering Insurance Products Covering COVID-19

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has led to a shutdown of a variety of services and at times like these, one can never be too cautious about their health. Making use of the opportunity, Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance, to offer new health insurance plans for providing financial protection against COVID-19. According to a release, two different health insurance plans have been announced under the partnership. Both the products are available for Savings bank account customers of Airtel Payments Bank with no pre-medical check-up required, and who are not suffering from COVID-19 or its symptoms.

The first one is the Bharti AXA Group Health Assure which offers a lump sum benefit of Rs 25,000 while the second one is Group Hospital Cash which provides daily benefit starting Rs 500 per day. The Bharti AXA Group Health Assure Policy comes with a fixed cover offering 100 percent sum insured as a lump sum if the policyholder is diagnosed positive for COVID-19 or gets quarantined in a government hospital or military facility/establishment. In case, the policyholder is diagnosed negative after being quarantined for at least 14 days in a government hospital or military facility/establishment, he or she will be entitled to 50 percent of the sum insured. The policy offers protection for COVID-19 from day one of the purchase and can be purchased at a price of Rs 499 for a fixed sum insured of Rs 25,000. It can be availed from the Banking Section of the Airtel Thanks App or by visiting the nearest active Banking Point of AirtelPayments Bank.

The Group Hospital Cash Policy provides per day fixed allowance on hospitalization with Enhanced ICU Cash. Under this policy, depending on the plan, a customer is entitled to a fixed per day benefit of Rs 500 or Rs 1000 paid for each day of hospitalization, up to a maximum of 10 days. This benefit doubles, if the policyholder is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A customer can claim the benefit, if hospitalised for minimum 24 hours. After the initial waiting period of 30 days from the first policy inception date, Group Hospital Cash covers pre-existing diseases and specified conditions. The product also provides coverage for a policyholder who is hospitalised for treatment of COVID-19. It can be purchased from any active Banking Point of Airtel Payments Bank and will be soon available under the banking section of Airtel Thanks mobile app.

Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “We are delighted to offer insurance products designed to provide financial protection during the current outbreak of COVID-19. With our technology platform and deep distribution reach, we will be immediately able to offer this product to millions of customers at this hour of need. We wanted to ensure health protection for our customers in the challenging times and, therefore, partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer health products that are easily available. These products affirm our commitment to empower every Indian with digital, contextual and timely solutions.”