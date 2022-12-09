Airtel Begins Annual ‘5 Days of Love’ Yuletide Initiative – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Airtel Nigeria has commenced its annual Christmas feeding initiative tagged ‘5 Days of Love’, as it rolled out the drums to celebrate the less privileged at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in Lagos on Monday, December 5th, 2022.

The Airtel ‘5 Days of Love’ programme is designed to cater for less privileged persons as well as support people in communities across the country.

Since the commencement of the initiative eight years ago, Airtel has partnered with leading fast-food vendors to feed people across major cities.

However, the last edition took an unprecedented approach following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as the campaign focused on the distribution of raw food supplies to 5,000 vulnerable families in IDP camps.

This season of the ‘5 Days of Love’ is focused on distributing food in 5 days to 5,000 people across 5 states – Lagos, Ogun, Enugu, Rivers and Kaduna. At the Lagos distribution, 1,000 persons including children, women, youth and the elderly were served nourishing meals in a fun-filled atmosphere.

Speaking during the Lagos event, Surendran Chemmenkotil, the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, noted that the Christmas season is a time of celebration and is synonymous with giving and sharing especially with the less privileged who have no one to cater to them and over the years, Airtel Nigeria has celebrated the yuletide season with the less privileged through its ‘5 Days of Love’ programme.

“It is that time of the year when we appreciate our family, friends and loved ones; and for us at Airtel, we have seized the opportunity of using this programme to spread our love to everyone. Airtel is committed to touching the lives of underprivileged persons in society as well as empowering stakeholders in the communities where we operate,” he added.

Following the commencement of the ‘5 Days of Love’ initiative in Lagos, the distribution continues in Ogun State on Tuesday, 6th December. While on Wednesday, 7th December, the programme will hold in Enugu State. The next stop will be in Rivers State on Thursday, 8th December. The final stop for this year’s ‘5 Days of Love’ season will be on Friday, 9th December, at Kaduna State.

Through this initiative over the last seven years, Airtel has touched a lot of lives and will continue to spread love to people across the country.