Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan Offers Amazon Prime at no Extra Cost

Bharti Airtel has been offering unique prepaid plans for its customers offering benefits like free OTT subscriptions, life insurance and so on. The Rs 349 is a great option especially due to the ongoing lockdown as it is the only prepaid offering from any telecom operator in the country to ship with Amazon Prime membership.

The telecom operator originally used to provide the same Amazon Prime membership with its Rs 299 prepaid plan. However, the price of the plan has been increased to Rs 349 offering 2GB data per day, truly unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day and 28 days validity. The prepaid plan also includes Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 129 for one month at no extra cost, free Airtel Xstream app subscription, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, free online courses from Shaw Academy and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. Now that is a pretty loaded plan.

We recently reported about the Airtel Payments Bank partnering with Bharti AXA General Insurance, to offer new health insurance plans for providing financial protection against COVID-19. According to a release, two different health insurance plans have been announced under the partnership. Both the products are available for Savings bank account customers of Airtel Payments Bank with no pre-medical check-up required, and who are not suffering from COVID-19 or its symptoms.

Airtel had also recently made the entire kids content library on Airtel Xstream free for all Airtel Thanks customers. Xstream offers a wide range of quality content for education and entertainment for kids. This includes TV shows, short films, movies, cartoons, documentaries, nursery rhymes and more. Apart from the kids content, the app offers a total of 350+ Live TV channels, 10,000+ movies, 100+ TV shows, and original content.