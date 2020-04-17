Airtel, Voda-Idea extend free incoming to low-end customers till May 3

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Friday extended the validity of mobile pre-paid packs till May 3.

The companies had earlier announced special measures, including the extension of validity of mobile pre-paid packs, for low-income customers, till April 17.

“Keeping in mind their connectivity needs, Airtel is extending the validity of these accounts till May 3. All these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted,” Airtel said in a statement.

Many of these customers have been able to recharge through several channels activated by Airtel including ATMs, post offices, grocery stores and chemist shops, in addition to digital channels. However, close to 30 million such customers have still not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts, it said.

This free of cost extension of incoming service validity will enable millions of feature phone users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier.

Similarly, Vodafone Idea said that the incoming validity extension is being credited in the accounts of all eligible customers, as fast as possible, over the coming days.

“Our endeavour is to ensure that all our customers remain connected at all times without worrying about any disruption, especially in these troubled times. In order to ensure that consumers stay connected during this extended lockdown, we are extending the incoming service validity of 90 million consumers till May 3,” Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea, said.