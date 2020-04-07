Airtel Xstream Premium Kids Content Now Available Free For All Airtel Thanks Members

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that the entire kids content library on Airtel Xstream is now free for all Airtel Thanks customers. Xstream offers a wide range of quality content for education and entertainment for kids. This includes TV shows, short films, movies, cartoons, documentaries, nursery rhymes and more. Apart from the kids content, the app offers a total of 350+ Live TV channels, 10,000+ movies, 100+ TV shows, and original content.

“While we stay indoors and observe social distancing, it is critical that children has access to meaningful content for their education and entertainment. Today, we are launching a kids channel in our Xstream platform and opening it up to all our valued customers for free. We hope this provides some relief during these unprecedented times.” Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel Thanks customers can access Airtel Xstream on smartphones by downloading the Airtel Xstream app from Google Play and Apple app store, on TV through Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB, and on PC through www.airtelxstream.in. Some of the popular offerings for kids on Airtel Xstream include Bal Ganesh, Leapfrog: Amazing Amusement Alphabet Park, Toonpur ka Superhero, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal, The Lego Batman Movie.

With inputs from IANS