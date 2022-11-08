 Posted in Latest News

AIs become smarter if you tell them to think step by step

Artificial intelligence models can outperform humans at tasks AIs normally struggle with if they are told to think a certain way, but it doesn’t help them grasp sarcasm

26 October 2022

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Artificial intelligence can get better at tasks if told to think about things in steps

bymuratdeniz/Getty Images

Telling artificial intelligence models to “think” step by step when carrying out a task can improve their performance so much that they can outperform humans at jobs AIs usually struggle with.

Using the phrase “let’s think step by step” to cajole AIs into taking more logical decisions was first suggested in a May study presented at a computational neuroscience conference. Such “chain-of-thought” prompting encourages these models, which include GPT-3, a text-generating AI developed by …

