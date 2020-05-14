Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya are all smiles in this photo with ‘Senorita’ fame Camila Cabello | Bollywood Life

We are currently under lockdown due to Covid-19. In such times, one thing that is making us feel better are throwback pics. A fan page shared a picture of Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and singer Camila Cabello. In the picture we can see Aishwarya and Aradhya smiling while Camila is giving a goofy expression. Also Read – Mother’s Day 2020: From Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, meet the yummy mummies of B-town!

Rishi Kapoor is being remembered fondly by all his colleagues and friends from the film fraternity. Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a couple of pictures where we can see Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Samara and her. The pictures from happier times. We are guessing it is from the time when Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited him in New York where he was undergoing treatment. She put a message, “So much love for you…and from you my dearest Chintu uncle…ALWAYS… so heartbroken…May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless. There will never be another… just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories… Precious… Miss you and Love you Forever.” Also Read – Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya’s special tribute, to COVID-19 fighters is amazing — view pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was directed by Rishi Kapoor in the film Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first celebs to reach the hospital after the news of the demise. Amitabh Bachchan has been advised against getting out of the house due to his immunity issues. He was the first to tweet about Rishi Kapoor’s death. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also posted a picture with Irrfan Khan who worked with her in Jazbaa.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be soon seen in Mani Ratnam’s next, in which she will reportedly be essaying a negative character. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and Aditi Rao Hydari in the key roles.

