Aishwarya Rai’s most iconic looks from Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet

Aishwarya Rai is one of the regular names at the prestigious and one of the most reputed events of the year, the Cannes Film Festival. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor who graced the red carpet in her 18th year at the international film festival last year looked absolutely breathtaking in all the looks she donned during the festival. The ensembles were the perfect mix of classic and modern silhouettes and the gorgeous actor looked every bit as glorious and elegant in the appearances. The colour palette was a mix of reds, blues, gold, white and the make-up and hairdos worked well for the former the Fanney Khan actor.

Looking back at her appearances, Rai mostly chose to wear sarees and gowns at the Cannes Red Carpet over the years and some of the looks also met with criticism. In the last few years, we saw her including versatile patterns like dresses, pantsuits, capes, co-ords among others. Even on the accessories and make-up front, the former Miss World gets better each year with interesting looks and styles. The red carpet veteran has owned each look with utmost poise and style last year and most her looks were different, powerful and edgy as compared to her previous choices that were called “safe” by fashion critics.

Over the years, the beauty queen has worn designs by big labels like Ashi Studio, Jean-Louis Sabaji couture, Rimzim Dadu, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Mugler among others last year. Previously, she has worn designs by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Michael Cinco, Elie Saab, Rami Al Ali, Ralph and Russo, Giorgio Armani, Neeta Lulla, Roberto Cavalli, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Angelo Katsapis, Gucci, and Tarun Tahiliani among others.

We do hope that the world goes back to normal and post the coronavirus pandemic, we can look forward to such iconic events that celebrate cinema, fashion, design and art.

Which one is your most favourite red carpet look of Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival?

