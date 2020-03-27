Ajax player Abdelhak Nouri recovers from coma after 2 years, 9 months



Abdelhak Nouri recovers from coma

In a good news for football, that has been brought to a halt worldwide due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri, who collapsed during a friendly against Werder Bremen almost three years ago, recovered from coma, his family confirmed, adding that he had been responding to football on TV since he woke up.

The footballer, who suffered permanent brain damage, is now being treated from home. Nourie had collapsed during Ajax’s pre-season friendly against German club Werder Bremen. He required emergency treatment from paramedics on the field and had to be airlifted from the field.

After 2 years, 8 months and 19 days, Abdelhak Nouri has awaken from a coma and can now eat and sit in a wheelchair. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 The 22-year old Dutch and Ajax midfielder collapsed in a friendly game against Werder Bremen on July 8, 2017. Such fantastic news at a difficult time. pic.twitter.com/xMv2AkOWXz — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) March 26, 2020

The Dutch midfielder rose through the youth ranks at the Johan Cruyff ArenA before graduating to the senior squad in 2015. Nouri made 15 appearances for the Dutch club last season, including three in the Europa League, though he did not play in the final, a defeat to Manchester United.

The 22-year old was born in Amsterdam to parents of Moroccan descent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd