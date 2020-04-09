Ajay Devgn Appreciates The Mumbai Police In A Tweet, They Share A Witty Response

Ajay Devgn (Source: Instagram | @ajaydevgn)

A little cheer and shine during these tough times is always a welcome gesture, amirite? Be it the police officials, the healthcare professionals, the sanitation workers, security staff, bank staff, these people have been working day in and day out to make sure we are safe and healthy. In an attempt to thank the police forces in the city, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter to share a video.

The video throws light on how even the police officers can use some time off from their duties and are asked what they would do if they can be home. They say everything from wanting to spend time with their children, their wives, their pets, to just sleeping in. This heartwarming video will surely make you value and respect them more. The Singham actor shared the video with the hashtag ‘Taking on Corona’. The police replied to him with a witty statement that included his film titles. Here’s what they said: “Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were – ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona“.

Have a look at their tweet:

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were – ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Not just to Ajay, but they replied to quite a few celebrities who praised them for safeguarding the city. This includes Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Suniel Shetty among others.

Have a look:

The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/OrliU3BtXZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Taking no ‘half’ measures to ensure safety from #corona in Mumbai – a city with millions of ‘Ishaqzaades’ in love with it! https://t.co/fvwRIoAk5l — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Mumbaikars, we hope you all are ‘Raazi’ with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all! https://t.co/WcGui5iYUS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Just taking the ‘ACP Jai Dixit’ route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon – that too, with a ‘Dhoom’! All Mumbaikars need to do is not make ‘Dus Bahaane’ about going out unnecessarily! https://t.co/USkaUrnbCE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

And every ‘Dhadkan’ of our ❤️ beats for this city. 🙂 https://t.co/TX8Js3SGNC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Aren’t these so sweet? Surely put a smile on my face!

Thank you to the police, in Mumbai and everywhere in the world, to go out there every day and making sure we are protected.